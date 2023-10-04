Man United in crisis: The factors that have led to Ten Hag’s bad start to the season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fans waited patiently outside Old Trafford late into the evening after the dispiriting 3-2 loss against Galatasaray. Even in an ever-worsening season they wanted to see manager Erik ten Hag and hoped for an autograph or selfie with the Dutch coach. His team may have been greeted with boos as the final whistle of a sixth in 10 games this season but there was no sign of blame being directed towards him from these fans. Ten Hag clearly still has credit in the bank after his first year at United when he led the club back into the Champions League and to a first trophy in six years. But his season increasingly looks like it has hit crisis point.

