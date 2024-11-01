Man United hires Ruben Amorim as coach in a gamble by the fading English power. He joins on Nov. 11

Manchester United has hired Ruben Amorim and is gambling on a manager unproven in Europe’s top leagues to turn around the fortunes of the fading English power. The 39-year-old Amorim joins from Portuguese champion Sporting Lisbon and will be the youngest person to coach United since the 1960s. He is also the sixth permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013. United fired Erik ten Hag on Monday. Amorim joins after United paid $12 million to release him from his contract at Sporting, which he led to two Portuguese titles in four full seasons in charge. He starts the job on Nov. 11.

