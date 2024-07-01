Man United hires Ashworth from Newcastle as sporting director

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - Dan Ashworth attends a press conference on May 20, 2019. Manchester United announced the appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director on Monday, July 1, 2024, as new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe continues to reshape the club. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gareth Fuller]

Manchester United has announced the appointment Dan Ashworth as sporting director. Ashworth joins from Newcastle after months of negotiations as new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe reshapes the club. In a joint statement, the clubs say, “Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United. The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services.”

