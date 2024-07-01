Man United hires Ashworth from Newcastle as sporting director

Manchester United has announced the appointment Dan Ashworth as sporting director. Ashworth joins from Newcastle after months of negotiations as new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe reshapes the club. In a joint statement, the clubs say, “Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United. The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services.”

