Man United hasn’t learned how to close out games, Ten Hag says

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Blowing late leads has become a hallmark of Manchester United’s season. Erik ten Hag hopes that changes when Liverpool comes to Old Trafford on Sunday. United is still clinging to hopes of a Champions League spot, despite a stunning 4-3 loss to Chelsea on Thursday night. United first gave away the lead in the 10th minute of stoppage time at Stamford Bridge and then the game a minute later — both goals coming from Cole Palmer. United manager Erik ten Hag says “we need to learn how you win games… how you bring games over the line and get the three points.”

