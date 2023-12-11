Man United has to beat the odds and Bayern Munich to avoid Champions League elimination

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The odds are against Manchester United as the three-time European Cup winners battle to avoid early elimination from the Champions League. United faces Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday and needs to end the German giants’ record 39-game unbeaten run in the group stages to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds. But even that might not be enough for Erik ten Hag’s team. It sits bottom of Group A and is relying on a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray in the group’s other game. Consistency has been the biggest issue for Ten Hag this season.

