Man United great Rooney hired as Birmingham City manager

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United and England great Wayne Rooney has been appointed manager of Birmingham City. Rooney left his position as coach of MLS team D.C. United on Sunday and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract. Birmingham is currently in sixth place in England’s second division. It parted ways with former manager John Eustace on Monday and that led to speculation Rooney would be hired as his replacement. Rooney was manager of Derby from 2020-22. He then spent just over a year in MLS with D.C. United. In a stellar playing career he won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and a host of other trophies with Manchester United.

