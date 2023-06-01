Man United great Neville in fear of Man City ahead of FA Cup final

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gary Neville says he is in fear ahead of the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City. He was a part of United’s treble-winning team of 1999 when it became the only English soccer team to win the three major trophies in a single season. United won the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup in a historic campaign. Fast forward to now and City is in contention to replicate that feat after having already won the league title. City has the chance to win its second trophy this season when it faces United in the in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

