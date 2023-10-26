Man United goalkeeper Onana defends teammate Garnacho over social media post

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has defended teammate Alejandro Garnacho after the winger used gorilla emojis in a social media post about him. The 19-year-old Argentina international posted a photo of players congratulating Onana for stopping a penalty in United’s 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League. Garnacho used two gorilla emojis above the photo in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. It was then deleted. Onana, who is Black, wrote on his Instagram Story that he understood what Garnacho meant, saying it was about “power & strength.” He says the matter “should go no further.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.