Man United goalkeeper André Onana named in Cameroon squad to end World Cup dispute with coach

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has come out of international retirement to be named in the Cameroon squad for an African Cup qualifying match. Onana was sent home from last year’s World Cup in a dispute with coach Rigobert Song over team tactics. Onana formally ended his international career last December at the age of 26. Song has now picked Onana in a 24-player squad for an African Cup qualifying game against Burundi on Sept. 12. Cameroon needs only to draw to advance to the tournament. The African Cup starts in January in Ivory Coast.

