Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana had to protect his mental health after poor start at the club

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
FILE - Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana applauds during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, on Feb. 1, 2024. Goalkeeper Andre Onana endured a troubled start at Manchester United when a series of high profile blunders proved costly in his first six months at the club. He discusses how he had to protect his mental health through such difficult times. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Andre Onana says he had to protect his mental health after a poor start to his Manchester United career. Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City the goalkeeper has opened up about United’s troubled campaign and his own problems after arriving from Inter Milan. A series of costly errors in his opening weeks at the club saw him become a figure of ridicule on social media and a symbol of United’s troubles. Now he and United have the chance to end the season on a positive note with victory against City at Wembley.

