Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana had to protect his mental health after poor start at the club

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Andre Onana says he had to protect his mental health after a poor start to his Manchester United career. Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City the goalkeeper has opened up about United’s troubled campaign and his own problems after arriving from Inter Milan. A series of costly errors in his opening weeks at the club saw him become a figure of ridicule on social media and a symbol of United’s troubles. Now he and United have the chance to end the season on a positive note with victory against City at Wembley.

