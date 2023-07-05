Man United gives Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt to Mason Mount after $69 million move from Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mason Mount has become Manchester United’s first signing of the offseason after completing a move from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million) and was immediately given the club’s iconic number 7 shirt. The England international has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. United will have to pay a further 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on Mount meeting certain targets relating to appearances and success. United greats like Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham have worn the club’s most famous number in the past but Erik ten Hag clearly thinks Mount is worthy of the honor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.