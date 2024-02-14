Man United gets approval from the FA to sell minority stake to British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe’s proposed bid to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United has moved nearer to completion after the Premier League club said the deal had been approved by the English Football Association. The Premier League has already cleared Ratcliffe to take up a minority share under its rules regarding who is allowed to be an owner or director of a soccer club. The British billionaire has until February 17 to complete his purchase. United said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that the FA had given its approval for the deal to go ahead. League approval was confirmed on Monday.

