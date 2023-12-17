Man United frustrates Liverpool as Arsenal moves back on top of the Premier League. Villa wins again

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arsenal looks set to challenge again after leading the Premier League for 248 days last season without going on to win the title. Mikel Arteta’s team moved back to the top of the table on Sunday after a 2-0 win against Brighton. And the Londoners will remain in first place ahead of their visit to Anfield on Saturday after Liverpool was later held at home by Manchester United in a 0-0 draw. Arsenal made the most of defending champion Manchester City’s surprise draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday and the weekend got even better for Arteta as Liverpool dropped points as well. Arsenal is one point in front of second-place Liverpool and leads fourth-place City by five points.

