Man United forward Rashford pulls out of England squad

By The Associated Press
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is on the ground during the English FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope have withdrawn from the England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine. The Football Association confirmed Manchester United forward Rashford had suffered a knock during the 3-1 win against Fulham in the FA Cup. Mount is recovering from a pelvic injury and the FA said Pope was hurt after Newcastle’s 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest. Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been called up as a replacement for Pope. No other players have been added to Gareth Southgate’s squad for this week’s games as 23 players reported for duty at England’s St. George’s Park training headquarters.

