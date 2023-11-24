Man United forward Marcus Rashford will miss crucial Champions League match against Galatasaray

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s Champions League game at Galatasaray next week after UEFA confirmed a one-match ban on Friday. Rashford was sent off for “rough play” following a challenge on Elias Jelert in United’s 4-3 loss against Copenhagen earlier this month. United manager Erik ten Hag described it as “harsh” but UEFA confirmed the decision by referee Donatas Rumsas after a VAR review had been upheld. Defeat to Copenhagen placed United’s hopes of advancing to the Champions League knockout stages in the balance. United is currently bottom of Group A on three points. A loss to Galatasaray on Wednesday would end the three-time European champion’s hopes in the competition.

