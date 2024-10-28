Man United fires Ten Hag after woeful start to the season and reportedly in talks with Amorim

Manchester United has fired Erik ten Hag after a troubled start to the season left the 20-time English champions in 14th place in the Premier League. British media are reporting Sporting coach Ruben Amorim is in talks about replacing the Dutchman. Ten Hag was hired in 2022. He paid the price for leading United to just three wins in nine league games in the opening months of the campaign. There have been four defeats, the 2-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday being his last game in charge. United finished in eighth place last season and that’s its lowest in the Premier League era. United appears to have little hope of challenging for the title this campaign.

