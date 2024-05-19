Man United finishes outside the European spots despite winning last game in Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Manchester United finished outside the European positions in eighth place and with a negative goal difference despite beating Brighton 2-0 away in their final game in the Premier League season. Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund were the scorers for United at Amex Stadium. Finishing in sixth or seventh place would have confirmed a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League, respectively, for United. However United could still get into the Europa League by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

