Man United finishes 8th for worst-ever Premier League season despite winning last game at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Manchester United has slumped to its worst-ever Premier League finish in eighth place and closed the campaign with a negative goal difference despite beating Brighton 2-0 away in their final game. Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund were the scorers for United at Amex Stadium as United finished outside the European qualification spots. Finishing in sixth or seventh place would have confirmed a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League, respectively, for the 20-time English champion. However, the two teams above United — Chelsea and Newcastle — both won in the final round. United could still get into the Europa League by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.