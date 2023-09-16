Man United fans jeer as Rasmus Hojlund is substituted in 3-1 loss to Brighton

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Loud jeers rang around Old Trafford as Manchester United fans reacted angrily to manager Erik ten Hag’s decision to take off new signing Rasmus Hojlund in a 3-1 loss to Brighton. United was trailing 2-0 when Hojlund was replaced by substitute Anthony Martial in the 64th minute. Boos filled the air when the Denmark forward’s number came up on the electronic board and he started to jog to the touchline. Hojlund was making his first start for his new club and his first appearance in front of its home fans. He had already seen a first-half goal ruled out by VAR. United needed to get back into the game after going behind to strikes from Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross.

