Man United fans hope Garnacho is their next superstar. Ten Hag is more cautious about the teenager

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho’s first goal of the season for Manchester United sparked some wild celebrations at Old Trafford. The team is short on wingers and the 19-year-old Garnacho has already got United excited he will become one of the club’s next stars. That is despite him only making 14 starts so far. But United manager Erik ten Hag is handling him with caution. Garnacho scored in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday in the English League Cup and his performance will likely strengthen calls for him to be given more opportunities. Especially when Ten Hag has so few options in attack in the absence of wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho.

