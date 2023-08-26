Man United erases early 2-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the Premier League as Bruno Fernandes’ 76th-minute penalty completed a comeback after the visitors went down to 10 men. United had its worst-ever start to a Premier League game as poor defending helped give Forest a 2-0 lead after less than four minutes. Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest ahead on a counterattack after just 86 seconds, with Willy Boly quickly doubling the lead from a free kick. Christian Eriksen pulled one back by converting a cross from Marcus Rashford in the 17th and Casemiro equalized shortly after the halftime break.

