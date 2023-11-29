Man United draws 3-3 at Galatasaray after Onana errors to hurt Champions League qualification hopes

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Manchester United’s Champions League ambitions hang in the balance after the English team drew 3-3 at Galatasaray despite twice holding a two-goal lead in a febrile atmosphere. United was 2-0 ahead after 18 minutes after strikes by Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes then 3-1 up following Scott McTominay’s goal. United goalkeeper Andre Onana fumbled a free kick from Hakim Ziyech into his own net to bring the hosts back into it at 3-2. Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu then scored in the 71st to earn Galatasaray a point that kept the Turkish team a point ahead of United.

