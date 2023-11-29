Man United draws 3-3 at Galatasaray after Onana errors to hurt Champions League qualification hopes

By The Associated Press
Galatasaray's Wilfried Zaha, centre, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, during the Champions League group A soccer match between Galatasaray and Manchester United in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Manchester United’s Champions League ambitions hang in the balance after the English team drew 3-3 at Galatasaray despite twice holding a two-goal lead in a febrile atmosphere. United was 2-0 ahead after 18 minutes after strikes by Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes then 3-1 up following Scott McTominay’s goal. United goalkeeper Andre Onana fumbled a free kick from Hakim Ziyech into his own net to bring the hosts back into it at 3-2. Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu then scored in the 71st to earn Galatasaray a point that kept the Turkish team a point ahead of United.

