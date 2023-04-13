Man United draws 2-2 with Sevilla; Varane, Martinez injured

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire saw Manchester United blow a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals first leg. United looked to have taken a big step toward the semifinals after Marcel Sabitzer struck twice in the first half. But six-time champions Sevilla came back courtesy of the own goals in the 84th minute and 92nd minutes to leave Old Trafford stunned. The teams play the second leg in Spain next week. Matts Wieffer’s second-half volley helped Feyenoord beat Roma 1-0 in their Europa League first-leg quarterfinal match. Juventus beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.