Man United drawn with Real Betis in last 16 of Europa League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester United has been paired with Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Europa League. That gives the 2017 champions another Spanish opponent after eliminating Barcelona. Man United will host the first leg at Old Trafford on March 9. Shakhtar Donetsk is the last Ukrainian team left in this season’s European competitions and was drawn to face Feyenoord. Shakhtar will host the first leg in Poland because of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Premier League leader Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon and Juventus was paired with Freiburg. The Europa League final will be played in Budapest on May 31 at Puskas Arena.

