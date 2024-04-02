Man United defenders Martinez and Lindelof ruled out for at least a month because of injuries

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have been ruled out of action for at least a month because of injuries. Argentina international Martinez suffered a calf strain in training and Lindelof hurt his hamstring in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brentford. United hopes both players will return before the end of the season as it seeks Champions League qualification. United has had to contend with a slew of squad injuries this season. Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Casemiro are among the players who have been sidelined for prolonged periods.

