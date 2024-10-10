Man United defender Mazraoui has had a procedure after heart palpitations

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui has undergone a medical procedure for heart palpitations, a person with knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press. The person spoke on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly. The person says Mazraoui has undergone a corrective procedure as a precaution and it is a relatively common condition. A specific timeframe has not been put on when Mazraoui is expected to return to playing. The source says United hopes it will be within a “few weeks.”

