Man United defender Malacia due to return early next year after setback in recovery from injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia is expected to return from a knee injury early next year. The left back had surgery during the offseason and United said he required another operation following an unspecified setback. He has not played yet this term and United did not give a firm date on his expected return to action. Malacia joined United from Feyenoord last season in deal worth around £13 million ($16 million). The Netherlands international’s last appearance was for his country in the Nations League semifinals against Croatia in June.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.