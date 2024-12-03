Man United defender Luke Shaw says he is ‘absolutely devastated’ after injury setback

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Luke Shaw says he is “absolutely devastated” after experiencing a setback in his recovery from a long-term injury. The England international is set for another spell on the sidelines with an undisclosed injury. He has only just returned after missing the first three months of the season with a calf problem sustained days before United’s opening game. On Instagram, Shaw writes “it’s hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forward, but unfortunately I’ve had a small setback.” Shaw continues it has “definitely been my toughest period.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.