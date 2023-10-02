Man United defender Lisandro Martinez to have a second operation on his injured right foot

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will undergo surgery on his right foot for an injured metatarsal. Martinez has already been ruled out for an “extended period” after a recurrence of the injury that saw him miss the end of last season. He initially had surgery in April to repair his fractured metatarsal. United will play Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday. United manager Erik ten Hag also says Antony will be in contention to play again after returning from a leave of absence to address allegations of domestic abuse. United lost to Bayern Munich 4-3 in its opening game in Group A.

