Man United defender Lisandro Martinez out for at least 8 weeks with knee injury

Manchester United says defender Lisandro Martinez will be out for at least eight weeks after sustaining knee ligament damage. The Argentina international was injured on Sunday during a 3-0 win against West Ham. United says he suffered medial collateral ligament damage to his right knee. He is not expected to require surgery. Martinez has only just returned to action last month after undergoing surgery on his right foot for a metatarsal injury in October. He was three months out.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.