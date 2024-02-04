Man United defender Lisandro Martinez injured again after hurting knee against West Ham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez appears to have sustained a serious injury to his right knee in only his fourth game back after a long-term absence following foot surgery. The Argentina international was forced off in the 70th minute of United’s 3-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League after appearing to twist his knee when challenging for the ball with West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal. Martinez attempted to continue after treatment but fell to the ground again and was helped off the field. Martinez has just returned from being out for four months. United manager Erik ten Hag says Martinez’s latest injury “seems bad.”

