Man United defender Harry Maguire’s appeals trial in Greece postponed until 2025 due to strike

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The appeals trial of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire over a nightclub brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos has been postponed for a year because of a lawyers’ strike. The 30-year-old England player is appealing a 21-month suspended sentence following the incident in 2020. His case was due to be heard Wednesday at a court on the island of Syros, the region’s administrative capital. Yannis Paradeisis, a Syros lawyer assisting with the prosecution and representing four police officers allegedly assaulted in the brawl, said that a new trial date has been set for March 12, 2025.

