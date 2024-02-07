Man United defender Harry Maguire’s appeals trial in Greece postponed until 2025 due to strike

By DEREK GATOPOULOS The Associated Press
West Ham's Jarrod Bowen challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Harry Maguire during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Ham United at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The appeals trial of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire over a nightclub brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos has been postponed for a year because of a lawyers’ strike. The 30-year-old England player is appealing a 21-month suspended sentence following the incident in 2020. His case was due to be heard Wednesday at a court on the island of Syros, the region’s administrative capital. Yannis Paradeisis, a Syros lawyer assisting with the prosecution and representing four police officers allegedly assaulted in the brawl, said that a new trial date has been set for March 12, 2025.

