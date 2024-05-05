Man United defender Harry Maguire out for the rest of the Premier League season through injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says defender Harry Maguire has been ruled out of the rest of the Premier League season after suffering a muscle injury. United said Maguire would need three weeks to recover but did not offer further details on the injury. It means he faces a race to be fit in time for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25 but should be available for England for the European Championship, which starts June 14.

