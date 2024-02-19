Man United could be ready to make a move for key Newcastle official amid club’s reboot

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Dan Ashworth has been a key figure working in the shadows in English soccer for more than a decade. That started with instilling a so-called “DNA” into its national teams and continued by shaping the growth and philosophy of Premier League teams Brighton and Newcastle. Now Ashworth could be handed the task of overseeing the reboot of fallen giant Manchester United. He has reportedly been placed on leave by Newcastle amid interest from Man United about taking up the role of sporting director amid an overhaul of the club’s soccer operations under British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. Neither club has commented officially about a potential move for Ashworth.

