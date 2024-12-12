Man United coach Amorim says argument between Hojlund and Diallo a ‘very good sign’

Manchester United teammates Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo exchanged words after the final whistle of a 2-1 victory. And manager Ruben Amorin has no problem with it. Hojlund scored two goals and hoped for a centering pass from Diallo to go for a hat trick in the final minutes. The Denmark striker didn’t get the pass though. Viktoria was pushing forward looking for an equalizer, which created space for United counters. On another break shortly afterward, Hojlund opted to keep the ball. The pair then had a heated post-game exchange. Amorin says they care and that’s “a very, very good sign.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.