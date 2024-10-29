Man United closing in on hiring Sporting coach Ruben Amorim after being told release clause figure

Portuguese champion Sporting Lisbon says Manchester United has expressed an interest in hiring coach Ruben Amorim. In a statement to the Lisbon Stock Exchange, Sporting says it has told United that Amorim has a release clause worth 10 million euros ($10.8 million) in his contract. Sporting says United “has shown interest” in paying that amount for Amorim. United is looking to replace Erik ten Hag, who was fired on Monday with the team languishing in 14th place in the Premier League. The 39-year-old Amorim has coached Sporting since 2020 and led the team to Portuguese league titles in 2021 and last season.

