Man United close to making a decision on future of Mason Greenwood after long suspension

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is close to making a decision over whether Mason Greenwood has a future at the club. Charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault against the England forward were dropped six months ago. The 21-year-old Greenwood has been suspended by the club since January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. The Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued. He remained suspended by United while an internal investigation was carried out. United says its fact-finding phase is now complete “and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.