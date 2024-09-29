Man United captain Bruno Fernandes sent off after dangerous challenge in game against Tottenham

By The Associated Press
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes walks off the pitch after receiving the red card for a foul during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes has been sent off after a dangerous challenge on James Maddison in Manchester United’s Premier League game against Tottenham. The United captain was shown a straight red in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford on Sunday. Fernandes appeared to slip when attempting a tackle in Tottenham’s half but then raised his foot and caught Maddison on the shin in a studs-up challenge. Referee Christopher Kavanagh immediately brandished a red card. United is trailing 1-0 at halftime after Brennan Johnson’s goal in the third minute.

