Man United captain Bruno Fernandes sent off after dangerous challenge in game against Tottenham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes has been sent off after a dangerous challenge on James Maddison in Manchester United’s Premier League game against Tottenham. The United captain was shown a straight red in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford on Sunday. Fernandes appeared to slip when attempting a tackle in Tottenham’s half but then raised his foot and caught Maddison on the shin in a studs-up challenge. Referee Christopher Kavanagh immediately brandished a red card. United is trailing 1-0 at halftime after Brennan Johnson’s goal in the third minute.

