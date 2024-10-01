Man United captain Bruno Fernandes has suspension overturned for red card

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has had a three-match suspension overturned by the Football Association following his red card against Tottenham on Sunday. United says it had successfully had an appeal against wrongful dismissal upheld by the governing body after Fernandes was sent off for a dangerous tackle on James Maddison. Fernandes was set to be suspended for the Premier League games against Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham. The Portugal international was shown a straight red in the 42nd minute against Spurs, with United going on to lose 3-0.

