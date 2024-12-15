Man United boss Amorim coy over reason for leaving Rashford and Garnacho out of Man City clash

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were surprise omissions from Manchester United’s squad to play Manchester City. Ruben Amorim was taking part in his first Manchester derby since taking over as United’s head coach last month. And he made the bold call to leave out two of his most high profile forwards for the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. Amorim had not stated that either Rashford or Garnacho were injured ahead of the game. After his team had won 2-1 Sunday with two late goals, Amorim said “It was not a disciplinary thing” and added “next week, next game, new life.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.