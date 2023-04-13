Man United blows lead, settles for 2-2 draw with Sevilla
By JAMES ROBSON and KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire saw Manchester United blow a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals first leg. United looked to have taken a big step toward the semifinals after Marcel Sabitzer struck twice in the first half. But six-time champions Sevilla came back courtesy of the own goals in the 84th minute and 92nd minutes to leave Old Trafford stunned. The teams play the second leg in Spain next week.
