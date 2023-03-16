Man United bidders get a closer look ahead of potential sale

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bidders are getting a closer look at Manchester United as the potential sale of one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world gathers pace. Representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani toured United’s famed Old Trafford stadium and Carrington training base as part of a series of meetings with contenders bidding to buy out current owners the Glazer family. The latest step in the process comes after indicative offers for the Premier League club were made last month via U.S. merchant bank Raine Group, which is handling what could be the biggest-ever sale of a sports team. Sheikh Jassim wants 100 percent ownership of United. Another bidder, INEOS owner Jim Ratcliffe, will reportedly tour United on Friday.

