Man United bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, AP source says

Manchester United has made a bid of 35 million pounds plus add-ons for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, a person with knowledge of the offer has told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the bid has not been made public. England center back Branthwaite is considered a rising talent in the Premier League after an impressive season for Everton. He narrowly missed out on Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championship after making the preliminary squad.

