Man United beats Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run

Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League. Rashford doubled United’s lead at Saint Mary’s after Matthijs de Ligt’s scored his first for the club. The win came after back-to-back defeats for United in a disappointing start to the season. Rashford hadn’t scored since United’s 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup in March. He curled in a shot from the edge of the area to put Erik ten Hag’s team 2-0 up at Southampton in the 41st minute.

