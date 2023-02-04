Man United beats Palace 2-1, Casemiro suspended after red

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After reigniting hopes of a Premier League title challenge, Manchester United was left counting the cost of Casemiro’s red card in the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace. The Brazil international was sent off in the second half for grabbing Palace midfielder Will Hughes by the neck and will now serve a three-match ban for violent conduct. United is already without Christian Eriksen for the majority of the rest of the season because of an ankle injury and must now cope with the loss of another influential midfielder. Casemiro was sent off in the 70th minute shortly after Marcus Rashford had put Erik ten Hag’s team 2-0 up. Jeffrey Schlupp scored for Palace six minutes after Casemiro’s dismissal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.