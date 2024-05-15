Man United beats Newcastle 3-2 to keep alive European qualification hopes

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has kept alive its hopes of European qualification through its placing in the Premier League by beating Newcastle 3-2. A strike by substitute Rasmus Hojlund in the 84th minute proved to be the difference between the teams at Old Trafford as under-pressure Man United manager Erik ten Hag gained a much-needed victory in his team’s last home game of the season. The hosts joined seventh-place Newcastle on 57 points but has an inferior goal difference. Both clubs are three points behind sixth-place Chelsea, which won 2-1 at Brighton on Wednesday. The teams finishing in sixth and seventh place should qualify for the Europa League and Europa Conference League, respectively.

