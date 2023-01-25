Man United beats Forest 3-0, closes in on League Cup final

Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes may be fading but a first final under Erik ten Hag is now in sight. A 3-0 away win in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals against Nottingham Forest has put United in control ahead of the return fixture at Old Trafford next week. Goals from Marcus Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes at the City Ground went some way toward easing the disappointment of the late 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, which dented United’s challenge at the top of the Premier League.

