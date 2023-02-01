Man United beats Forest 2-0, reaches 1st final with Ten Hag

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag was hired to bring the good times back to Manchester United. Now, just nine months after his appointment, he is one game away from ending the club’s six-year trophy wait. A 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest sealed a 5-0 aggregate victory in the League Cup semifinals. United face Newcastle in the final at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 26 for the English season’s first piece of major silverware. Substitute Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the 73rd minute and Fred added a second in the 76th, with both goals set up by another sub Marcus Rashford.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.