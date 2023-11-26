Man United beats Everton 3-0 amid protests thanks to outrageous goal from Garnacho

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho scored from an outrageous overhead kick to set up Manchester United’s 3-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on an afternoon of protests inside and outside Goodison Park. The Argentina winger met a cross from the right by Diogo Dalot with a bicycle kick from 15 yards (meters) that flew into the top corner in the third minute. It had echoes of former United striker Wayne Rooney’s spectacular strike in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in 2011. Marcus Rashford converted a 56th-minute penalty after Anthony Martial was tripped. Martial then deftly chipped Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for the third goal in the 75th after being slipped in by Bruno Fernandes.

