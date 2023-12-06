Man United beats Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League after Scott McTominay scores twice

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scott McTominay scored twice as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League. The midfielder netted his fifth and sixth goals of the season to move Erik ten Hag’s team within three points of the top four. It had been a difficult few days for Ten Hag but McTominay had the Old Trafford crowd celebrating with goals in each half. United came into the game after a 1-0 loss at Newcastle and reports of unrest in the locker room that prompted to club to bar some journalists from its pre game news conference.

